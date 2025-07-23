Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,632 Shares of RXO INC (NYSE:RXO)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of RXO INC (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1,990.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RXO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 303,224 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 1,728.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. RXO INC has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RXO INC will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

RXO Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

