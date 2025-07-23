Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,393 Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.74%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

