Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 201.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $912,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,360.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 212,469 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 65.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 572,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $92,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,700. This trade represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

AESI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.