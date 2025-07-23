Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 244 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 581.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

