Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 612.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RELX were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RELX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RELX by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RELX by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RELX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RELX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RELX in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RELX in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RELX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RELX stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

About RELX



RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

