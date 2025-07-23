Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 75 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.71. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $177.85 and a one year high of $476.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

