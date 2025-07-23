Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,738,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 381,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 355,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Southern Copper by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 998,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 331,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $118.64. The company has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.