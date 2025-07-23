Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

