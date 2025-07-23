Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 222.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $125.30.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.