Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 2,460.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

