Larson Financial Group LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.27%.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid Transco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

