Larson Financial Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after acquiring an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 168,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

