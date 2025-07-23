Larson Financial Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 934.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

OLP stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 185,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,947.88. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

