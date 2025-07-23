Larson Financial Group LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,339,000 after buying an additional 428,256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,010,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 280,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.