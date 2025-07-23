Larson Financial Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $560.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.44 and its 200-day moving average is $613.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

