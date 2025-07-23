Larson Financial Group LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0%

WTW opened at $308.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $265.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

