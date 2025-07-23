Larson Financial Group LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $114.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.73.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

