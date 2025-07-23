Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.37.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $395.85 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.76 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

