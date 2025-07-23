Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 819.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,408,997.73. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,651,690 shares of company stock valued at $593,440,562. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $127.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

