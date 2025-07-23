Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total transaction of $200,833.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.36, for a total value of $452,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $534,879.84. The trade was a 45.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Labcorp Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LH opened at $252.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.98 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

