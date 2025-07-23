Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $26,000 in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QXO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 57.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 533.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of QXO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QXO in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QXO opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28.

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

