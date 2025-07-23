Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.46 and a 200 day moving average of $351.80. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

