Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2,804.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 110.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 309.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 72,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 72,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

