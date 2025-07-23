Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKNO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 205.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha J. Demski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $40,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,720. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

TKNO opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 28.48% and a negative net margin of 60.90%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.