Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) Position Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after purchasing an additional 230,105 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.3194 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

