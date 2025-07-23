Mark R. Witkowski Sells 100,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,987.22. This represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Trading Up 3.4%
Shares of CNM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $65.08.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
