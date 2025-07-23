McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

