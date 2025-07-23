Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ring Mountain Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.7% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $215,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $735.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.60.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

