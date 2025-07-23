Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $686.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.