Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.19.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

