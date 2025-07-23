Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $704.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.