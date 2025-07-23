Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after buying an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

