Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NMI by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 145,591 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $466,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $71,343.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

