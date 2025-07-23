Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.
Insider Activity
In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.