Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

