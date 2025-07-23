NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7,698.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NTES stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.17. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

