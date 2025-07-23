New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.