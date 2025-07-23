New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 18,486 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tanger were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Tanger by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tanger by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Tanger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 139.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

