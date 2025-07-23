New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,054.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,802.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,653.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.15. Seaboard Corporation has a 1-year low of $2,365.00 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

