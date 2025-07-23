New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 589.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,024 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $1,384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Biohaven by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. William Blair raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

