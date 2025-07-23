New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.6%

AVAV opened at $262.48 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $295.90. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

