New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 186.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 23.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLOB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

