New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NMI by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 786.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $71,343.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,887.40. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 329,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,651.10. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $4,210,337. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.