New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vestis were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vestis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 980,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,687 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vestis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP increased its holdings in Vestis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 2,107,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after acquiring an additional 538,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Vestis in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Seward purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,270.26. This trade represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $431,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 297,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. The trade was a 30.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 880,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,271,632 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vestis Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:VSTS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. Vestis Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.81 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

