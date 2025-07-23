New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

