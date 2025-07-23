Nokia (NOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 27.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 6,204.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 6,539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,758 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

