NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE NRG opened at $154.02 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $168.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

