Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Position Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

