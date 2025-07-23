NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.41% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 150,293 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 348,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

