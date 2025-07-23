OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,613 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

