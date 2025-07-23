OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

